Breaking: Napoli president confirms Kalidou Koulibaly can leave the club, on one condition

Freddie Pye

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that reported Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly can leave the Serie A club this summer, but on one condition.

The two clubs have been back and forth in their negotiations over a deal for the 29-year-old central defender, with no real breakthrough being struck to date. Talks have been conducted through agent and intermediary due to the break down in relationship between the two parties over the Jorginho saga a few seasons ago.

However, Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has now confirmed that Kalidou Koulibaly can leave the club this summer, should the side receive an 'important bid'. De Laurentiis is quoted, according to Fabrizio Romano, as saying: "Koulibaly can leave the club, yes. If some club will make an important bid, we will let him go on this summer. Same for Arkadiusz Milik."

In addition to this apparent breakthrough, journalist Alfredo Pedulla has claimed that Manchester City will present their newest offer through intermediary Fali Ramadani over the weekend, with other claims suggesting that Koulibaly's agent and Aurelio De Laurentiis will meet at the same time to try and come to an agreement over the player's transfer.

As things stand, this transfer appears to be heading in the right direction, and in the favour of Manchester City and the Etihad Stadium. However, as we're more than aware after almost three months of the same news, this one could still go either way...

