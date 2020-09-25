SI.com
Breaking: Ruben Dias set to agree personal terms with Man City - contract details revealed

Freddie Pye

Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias is set to agree personal terms with Manchester City, including a contract until June 2025, according to the latest reports.

In what appears to be a fast-developing situation surrounding the 23-year-old Portuguese international, additional details surrounding a seemingly imminent transfer continue to emerge on Friday evening. The latest of those include where the deal currently stands and the contract length set to be signed by Ruben Dias.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rubén Dias is set to agree personal terms with Manchester City, including a contract until June 2025. Talks are ongoing and progressing between the Premier League side and Benfica regarding a fee and current centre-back Nicolás Otamendi potentially being involved in a deal.

fbl-por-liga-benfica-moreirense

Although this may seemingly rule out the possibility of signing the exciting Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé, Romano does suggest that the 21-year-old 'remains on the list' of Manchester City officials.

Sources in Portugal, namely TVI24 as per Sport Witness, are stating that although Ruben Dias could play for Benfica in their Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday, he could also travel to Manchester to complete the formalities of a transfer on Sunday.

-----

