Breaking: Sevilla centre-back agrees to five-year contract at Man City

Freddie Pye

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has agreed to a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City and Sevilla now look to agree on a fee for the 21-year-old, although according to the latest reports, there shouldn't be any issue on this front.

Following on from reports in Spain that the parties involved were close to an agreement for the central defender, claims from France now go one step further in terms of the contractual details of the transfer and the fee that could potentially take the former Bordeaux defender to the Premier League.

According to Footmercato, Jules Kounde has agreed to a five-year deal at Manchester City, and only an agreement on a fee remains before we see the player become the third signing of the summer for Pep Guardiola. The report goes on to state that although a €10 million difference remains between Sevilla and Manchester City - the La Liga side demanding €70 million and City offering €60 million - an agreement should be found easily in the coming days.

fbl-eur-c3-sevilla-inter

The news ultimately puts to bed any suggestion that City were still in pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. Talks with Aurelio De Laurentiis have been ongoing through intermediary Fali Ramadani all summer, however the break down in relationship due to the Jorginho saga a few summers ago has proven to be the major stumbling block in Txiki Begiristain failing to secure the number one target.

That being said, City look to have secured the services of one of the most promising defenders in European football, and Jules Kounde should provide much-needed assurances next to Aymeric Laporte in defence for Manchester City.

