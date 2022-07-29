Brighton Manager Graham Potter Comments On Marc Cucurella Amid Transfer Request Reports

Brighton manager Graham Potter has commented on the speculation surrounding his left-back Marc Cucurella, following reports the Spaniard has handed in a transfer request to force through a move to Manchester City.

The fullback is believed to be City's number one target as they search for a new left-back to replace the outgoing Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, little progress has been made in their pursuit of the defender due to the club's unwillingness to meet Brighton's valuation of the player.

Pep Guardiola is said to be very keen on signing the Brighton man following his breakthrough Premier League season last campaign. Cucurella impressed for The Seagulls as they recorded their highest ever Premier League finish of 9th.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Spain international was signed from Getafe at the start of last season for around £17million and still has four years left on his contract, so Albion don't want to allow the fullback to leave on the cheap.

It has been reported that Brighton's unwavering £50million stance has led to the player becoming unsettled as he's desperate to join the Cityzens. Reports today have emerged that this has culminated in Cucurella handing in a transfer request in an attempt to try and force the move through.

However, Brighton manager Graham Potter has said that his links to the Sky Blues are simply just rumours. Speaking to Stadium Astro, he said: "I think it's just part of life at this time of year. There's a lot of speculation, a lot of talk about players especially when the team did well last year, you can understand that.

"But it's speculation. You spend a lot of time commenting on it, there's no point, there's nothing to say, nothing's happened, it is what it is.

"We just have to get on and keep helping Marc enjoy his football and enjoy his time here with us at Brighton."

However, it appears that the interview took place a few days ago, meaning it is unclear what effect Cucurella's transfer request has had on the saga. There is the possibility that his actions may force Brighton into lowering their asking price for the defender.

Now the defender has formally requested to leave the club it is likely that the next week or so will prove decisive in City's pursuit of the Spain international. It is uncertain yet whether Brighton will bow to Cucurella's demands or stand firm in their valuation of the Spain international.

