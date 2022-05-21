Brighton Hold Marc Cucurella Belief Amid Continued Manchester City Interest

There is a certain hope at Brighton concerning star defender Marc Cucurella, despite Manchester City eyeing his addition to 'compete' for the left-back role within their side from the start of next season.

In the past couple of days, a wide array of outlets have reported about Manchester City being interested in a move for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail first broke the story, stating that the Premier League champions were targeting the Spaniard’s addition for a fee of around £30 million.

Additionally, it was also stated that Pep Guardiola was eyeing his fellow countryman’s addition, as his intention was for Manchester City to bring in a ‘more orthodox left-back to provide balance’ to their squad next season.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph had also gone on to reveal that the in-form 23-year old fitted exactly the kind of profile and age that Manchester City and their enigmatic manager were intending on bringing in this summer.

However, a new report has claimed that a switch may not be as straightforward as initially perceived by many.

IMAGO / News Images As per a report by Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, there is hope within the Brighton camp that Marc Cucurella could stay for ‘another season’ at the club, despite Manchester City’s interest in the player ahead of the coming summer transfer window. IMAGO / PA Images Further details claim that City want the La Masia academy graduate to ‘compete’ at left-back after an ‘excellent’ first season in the Premier League, following his arrival from Getafe last summer, with Oleksandr Zinchenko being the only traditional option in the position at the club. IMAGO / Cover-Images

However, a complication that could emerge for Manchester City is that while their defensive target’s current market value is £30 million, it could ‘increase’ if he goes to the Qatar World Cup with Spain later this year, according to the Telegraph.

With Fabrizio Romano earlier revealing that Manchester City would sign ‘at least one’ midfielder after Fernandinho’s imminent departure, a rise in the price tag for Cucurella could throw a possible spanner in the works for City.

While it seems clear that Manchester City are interested in signing Brighton’s Player of the Season, only time will tell the extent of their desire to sign one of the Premier League’s most complete left-backs in the summer.

