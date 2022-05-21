Skip to main content

Brighton Hold Marc Cucurella Belief Amid Continued Manchester City Interest

There is a certain hope at Brighton concerning star defender Marc Cucurella, despite Manchester City eyeing his addition to 'compete' for the left-back role within their side from the start of next season.

In the past couple of days, a wide array of outlets have reported about Manchester City being interested in a move for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail first broke the story, stating that the Premier League champions were targeting the Spaniard’s addition for a fee of around £30 million.

Additionally, it was also stated that Pep Guardiola was eyeing his fellow countryman’s addition, as his intention was for Manchester City to bring in a ‘more orthodox left-back to provide balance’ to their squad next season.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph had also gone on to reveal that the in-form 23-year old fitted exactly the kind of profile and age that Manchester City and their enigmatic manager were intending on bringing in this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, a new report has claimed that a switch may not be as straightforward as initially perceived by many.

imago1011455283h

As per a report by Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, there is hope within the Brighton camp that Marc Cucurella could stay for ‘another season’ at the club, despite Manchester City’s interest in the player ahead of the coming summer transfer window.

imago1011541557h

Further details claim that City want the La Masia academy graduate to ‘compete’ at left-back after an ‘excellent’ first season in the Premier League, following his arrival from Getafe last summer, with Oleksandr Zinchenko being the only traditional option in the position at the club.

imago1011569609h

However, a complication that could emerge for Manchester City is that while their defensive target’s current market value is £30 million, it could ‘increase’ if he goes to the Qatar World Cup with Spain later this year, according to the Telegraph.

With Fabrizio Romano earlier revealing that Manchester City would sign ‘at least one’ midfielder after Fernandinho’s imminent departure, a rise in the price tag for Cucurella could throw a possible spanner in the works for City.

While it seems clear that Manchester City are interested in signing Brighton’s Player of the Season, only time will tell the extent of their desire to sign one of the Premier League’s most complete left-backs in the summer. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011469238h (1)
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City Now Hold €20 Million Buy-Back Clause in Spanish International's Contract

By Srinivas Sadhanand34 minutes ago
FTSLN0SXEAA7osz
News

Kevin De Bruyne Wins Second Premier League Player of the Season Award

By Harry Siddall7 hours ago
Foden vs Wolves Away 1
News

Manchester City Star Phil Foden Retains Premier League Young Player of the Season Award

By Vayam Lahoti11 hours ago
De Bruyne vs Fulham Home
News

"That Dirty Question!" - Kevin De Bruyne Snubs Manchester City Legend for International Teammate

By Vayam LahotiMay 20, 2022
imago1011606563h
Match Coverage

Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling to Start, John Stones on the Bench - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

By Harry WintersMay 20, 2022
Pep vs WHU Away
News

Pep Guardiola Insists Manchester City Have Been 'Outsiders' in the Last Decade Compared to Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal

By Harry WintersMay 20, 2022
Grealish vs WHU Away 3
News

Pep Guardiola Offers to Speak to Jack Grealish Specifically Ahead of Premier League Title Decider Against Aston Villa

By Srinivas SadhanandMay 20, 2022
imago1011986279h
News

Erling Haaland Hands Out £400,000-Worth of Leaving Presents for Borussia Dortmund Colleagues Ahead of Manchester City Transfer

By Nathan AllenMay 20, 2022