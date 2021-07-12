Brighton Star 'Excited' About Possibility of Playing For Man City - Process of Transfer Could Move 'Very Quickly'

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer, according to reports.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign under Graham Potter, and has attracted interest from several Premier League sides - including Arsenal, who have had two official bids rejected for Brighton defender Ben White.

The LOSC Lille academy graduate, who amassed 39 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls last term, has two years left on his current deal at the Amex Stadium.

It has been reported by French outlet Blue Moon that the Mali international is 'excited' about the possibility of playing for Pep Guardiola's side from next season, and the Etihad hierarchy could add the midfielder to their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Arsenal are also targeting a move for the Issia-born star, who joined Brighton from Lille in the summer of 2018.

It has further been reported that a potential deal to secure Bissouma's services could be sealed quickly, as Brighton have already signed his replacement - Enock Mwepu from RB Leipzig on a three-year contract.

It could be a clever move to bring Bissouma to the Etihad this summer, with veteran midfielder and club captain Fernandinho having signed a one-year contract extension.

However, the chances of claiming a spot in the first team remain highly unlikely for Bissouma, with Rodri sealing his status as the first choice pick in the middle of the park after a breakthrough 2020/21 campaign in Manchester.

Though the Premier League champions are primarily looking to strengthen their attack after suffering Champions League final heartbreak, they could pounce on the possibility of strengthening their options in central midfield this summer.

