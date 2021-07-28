British Club Interested in Man City Defender - Discussions Being Held Over Loan Move

Celtic have contacted Manchester City over a potential loan swoop for defender Ko Itakura this summer, according to reports.

The Scottish outfit's newly-appointed manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to sign the Japanese international, who is currently representing his country at the Olympics.

Since joining the City Football Group (CFG) from Kawasaki Frontale in 2019, the centre-half has undergone two loan stints at FC Groningen, where he amassed 36 appearances across all competitions last term.

With Itakura not part of City boss Pep Guardiola's plans for the foreseeable future, the Premier League champions could either send him on another loan spell or cash in on him this summer, with just one year left on his current deal in Manchester.

As reported by Ryan Taylor of The Daily Express, Celtic have held discussions with City over a loan move for the 24-year-old defender, who put in a series of impressive displays in the Eredivisie last season.

It has further been stated that City are demanding a considerable loan fee for the centre-half, which could force the the Celts to explore other options at the heart of defence.

It was mentioned previously that the Frontale academy graduate is yet to be briefed on his future at the club, and whether he has a long-term future in Manchester or not.

However, talks over a season-long loan between the clubs have continued behind the scenes, and a final decision on Itakura's future will be made once he returns from international duty.

The Champions League finalists have plenty of cover at the back, with reports on Tuesday suggesting that John Stones and Rúben Dias could be offered fresh contracts at the club owing to their astonishing performances at the back during the 2020/21 campaign.

City have already generated upwards of £50 million from fringe player sales, and are aiming to offload several other to aid them in pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, who are Guardiola's top two targets for the summer.

