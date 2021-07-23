British Club Target Man City Defender For Summer Swoop, Contact For Barcelona Midfielder - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #37

Finally, after nearly a week of quiet, some overnight fireworks have exploded in the Manchester City transfer world.

As big news emerges on the striker situation, and some key stars look to be on their way out the door at the home of the Premier League champions, City Xtra are here as always to update you on all of it.

Let's begin...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating 7

Where do you even start with this saga?

The alarm bells rang late on Thursday night, as reports from The Sun emerged stating that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had agreed to let Harry Kane join Manchester City.

An incredible fee of £160 million was attached to the story, which had many associated with the buying club doubting it's validity, as paying such a fee is strictly against the club’s transfer policy.

Daniel Levy had reportedly revealed his u-turn to the player and his team last Friday, with one source claiming, “Harry is delighted. He never wanted to leave on bad terms.”

However, with the source of the story coming from Clementine Moodie, an editor with no ties to the football world, many shrugged the story off - and rightly so.

And while neither club has yet to publicly deny the story, early on Friday morning more reputable sources began to throw cold water on the fire, with David Ornstein claiming that the reports of Daniel Levy’s change of heart on the situation had ‘taken both clubs a little bit by surprise’.

To compound that, the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan revealed that it is privately understood within the North London club that there has been no such U-turn from Daniel Levy - Kane is not for sale.

On the Manchester City side of things, the club are firm in saying that they would never pay the kind of figure being reported in the press for Harry Kane, according to talkSPORT’s Jason Bourne.

Finally, my rumour rating of 7 is the highest I’ve given the Harry Kane saga this summer. While the fantastical story that emerged last night appears to be almost made up out of thin air, there are still some reports that Kane believes Tottenham are willing to sell him this summer.

Tottenham are saying they have no intention of selling but the striker believes the club have changed their mind in recent weeks. On top of that, the BBC revealed that Kane has not handed in an official transfer request or directly communicated a wish to move, but thinks he has a 'gentleman's agreement' with Daniel Levy that would allow him to leave this summer.

The story is beginning to pick up some momentum, even if the momentum appears to be coming from left-field sources.

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating: 2

The Sporting Lisbon starlet has been the talk of the town for most of this week.

After being heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for months now, those links all began to crumble overnight.

Recent reports have stated that Manchester City were willing to offer £30 million to £35 million - which is far below the £50 million that the Portuguese outfit are said to be requiring.

With left-back reported to be a position of high priority for the club in this summer market, many have believed a deal would be struck earlier this summer - this no longer appears to be the case.

According to information from the Sun’s Martin Blackburn, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy with his options in defence, and has ‘no desire’ to sign Mendes. After impressive seasons from both Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko, this new information will not come as a major surprise.

My rumour rating of 2 is the lowest of the day, as this deal seems to be heading towards a total dead-end.

Ilaix Moriba - Rumour Rating: 4

A long list of FC Barcelona players have been linked with moves to the Etihad Stadium this summer, and that is no surprise. With the Spanish club’s dire financial situation, they have pulled out all of the stops to free themselves of some of their highest earners.

However, one player who is not a 30 plus year-old on astronomical wages, is Ilaix Moriba. The young midfielder is seen as a future midfield superstar after impressive showings in his fourteen league appearances for Barca last season.

Despite that, the 18-year-old has yet to sign a new deal at the club, and the sharks have begun to circle.

According to AS, and relayed by Sport Witness, clubs in the Premier League, like Manchester City, want to take advantage of the situation. Reports suggest that the Premier League champions have contacted the player’s representatives to find out the ‘real and first-hand situation’ of their client’s relationship with his club.

My rumour rating of 4 is perhaps higher than expected, as this is a very new story.

However, if Moriba is unable to agree to new terms with the La Liga giants, he would be one of the hottest young commodities available on the market - and a perfect player for Pep Guardiola.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 3

It wouldn't be a transfer round-up without a mention of the Villa captain.

The latest information comes from Football Insider, who provide a substantial claim on the progress of a deal for Jack Grealish. It was reported on Friday that the England international had agreed personal terms on a 'huge' contract at Manchester City.

It wouldn't surprise me if there was some form of verbal agreement in place between player and club, but the rumour rating comes in relatively low on this one, purely because of the player's focus being firmly on rest ahead of the new season.

With that being said however, his agent Jonathan Barnett will undoubtedly be hard at work, securing the best possible deal for his client - whether that be from the Premier League champions, or from his current employers in Birmingham.

Departures

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 2

The Brazilian forward has been mentioned in a number of rumours linking him with a move to Juventus this summer. Many believe that the 24-year-old could require a move away from the Etihad Stadium in order to kickstart his career - which has felt stagnant for over a season now.

However, according to information from Martin Blackburn for the Sun, Gabriel Jesus has been told he is staying at Manchester City, for now at least, despite the interest from the Italian giants.

It is unlikely the Premier League club would be happy heading into the early stage of the season with no recognised centre-forward on the books.

That feeling is the driving force behind my rumour rating of only 2.

While Jesus’ development seems to have plateaued for the time being, he could still be a valuable asset to Pep Guardiola who will not have to guide the club into the ‘post-Sergio Aguero era'.

Bernardo Silva - Rumor Rating: 7

The little ball of Portuguese energy is an important player for Pep Guardiola. However, earlier this summer, a lot of rumours circulated throughout the Manchester City hemisphere that Silva feels his time in Manchester has run its course.

With some information revealing that the 26-year-old has decided the culture and weather of Manchester is just not for him, he could be looking for a move to Spain.

As of today, new information has come out that could back up the early summer whispers.

As per reports from Martin Blackburn, Bernardo Silva would be the likeliest candidate to leave the club if Manchester City are to sign both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

Despite that, few clubs can afford the £50 million to £60 million fee that the Etihad hierarchy would require to let the midfielder go, claims James Ducker for the Telegraph.

My rumour rating of 7 feels sufficient, as Bernardo Silva does appear to ready to leave the club, and as Manchester City grow ever closer to landing their big targets, room in the squad will need to be freed up.

Yan Couto - Rumour Rating: 7

The final rumour of the day concerns one of the brightest prospects on the books within the City Football Group and at Manchester City - Brazilian right-back Yan Couto.

According to the information of Adam Joseph at Sky Sports, the 19 year-old is attracting interest from Scottish Premier League giants Celtic - who are claimed to be keen on taking the teenager on-loan for the 2021/2022 campaign.

However, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Celtic are not alone in holding an interest in such a move, with the report claiming that a number of Portuguese clubs are also looking for a similar move.

Our rumour rating of 7 is purely based on the fact that it remains unlikely that Couto remains at the Etihad Stadium into the new campaign. The club will want to maintain his upwards trajectory in terms of development, and the strengths of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo would surely hinder that, should Couto remain at the club.

