SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Bundesliga club close in on terms agreement for Man City full-back - competition from Barcelona

Freddie Pye

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has stated that the club are close to reaching terms for the signing of Manchester City left-back Angelino, according to the latest reports from Germany.

Many have called for major changes to be made in the the City defence this summer in terms of personnel, including the options at left-back. Despite some supporters continuing to show faith in Benjamin Mendy, some have suggested that an additional left-back recruit may be necessary due to the flaws in Oleksandr Zinchenko's game. That being said, some have called for Angelino to be given a prolonged period of time at the club to rubber stamp his place in the first-team.

However, the latest reports to emerge from Germany suggest that the Spaniard may not be at Pep Guardiola's disposal next season. According to comments reported by Kicker, RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche admits that the club are close to reaching terms for the services of Manchester City's Angelino.

angelino

News of a potential departure for Angelino, whether it be to the Bundesliga outfit or the recently linked Barcelona, have sparked suggestions that Manchester City could look to move for a left-back recruit following the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly - a deal which appears to be on the verge of completion. 

In terms of names linked with a switch to Manchester City, some have pointed towards Everton's Lucas Digne, while an interest had been shown in Leicester's Ben Chilwell - who is now completing a deal with Chelsea. Some supporters have identified Sevilla defender Sergio Reguilón (23) following a string of impressive performances both in La Liga and in the successful Europa League campaign.

norwich-city-v-everton-fc-premier-league

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

“Life is too short to carry grudges." - Man City chairman reacts to UEFA's ruling

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has admitted in a recent interview that he's willing to put last seasons UEFA ban - which was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport - behind him.

harryasiddall

Man City full-back set for England recall after 12 months away

Kyle Walker is being considered for a recall to the England squad, by Gareth Southgate, ahead of next months Nations League double header.

WillBeaman19

"There are additional players we will be bringing in" - Man City chairman hints at future signings

In part one of Manchester City's annual chat with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, he admitted the club will be bringing in 'additional players' ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

harryasiddall

Man City centre-back to stay and 'fight for his place'

English centre-back John Stones is prepared to fight for his Manchester City future, as per reports from Sun Sport, even if it means putting his Euro 2020 finals dream on the line.

Adam Booker

Man City know they 'must sell' centre-back this summer - initial offer by Barcelona made

Manchester City know they ‘must sell’ Eric Garcia this summer, however Barcelona's first offer of €10M is likely too low, reports Diaro Sport.

Adam Booker

'I'm very confident that we can reach an agreement' - Bundesliga manager confesses Man City player is a key target

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he remains 'very confident' of landing Man City defender Angelino, and suggested the player 'wants' the transfer.

markgough96

Source claims Man City have already agreed deal with shirt sponsor

Manchester City have agreed to extend the shirt sponsorship deal with Etihad beyond the publicly announced 2020/21 season, reports the Daily Mail.

markgough96

Man City star to receive first England senior call-up

According to The Sun, Manchester City star Phil Foden is set to be named in the England Senior Squad for the first time.

Jack Walker

Kalidou Koulibaly has his 'suitcases ready' ahead of Man City switch - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #28

As the Premier League preseason enters the final three weeks, there's still plenty to talk about for Manchester City fans in the transfer market. Here's a round-up of all the big news from Sunday...

Nathan Allen

Heroes and Villains, Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling: How racism corrupts the media's portrayal of English footballers

After years of vitriol, he decided to take a stand. Enough was enough. ‘I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to be heard I will speak up’ – thus began Raheem Sterling’s Instagram post on 9 December 2018.

markgough96