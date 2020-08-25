Bundesliga club close in on terms agreement for Man City full-back - competition from Barcelona

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has stated that the club are close to reaching terms for the signing of Manchester City left-back Angelino, according to the latest reports from Germany.

Many have called for major changes to be made in the the City defence this summer in terms of personnel, including the options at left-back. Despite some supporters continuing to show faith in Benjamin Mendy, some have suggested that an additional left-back recruit may be necessary due to the flaws in Oleksandr Zinchenko's game. That being said, some have called for Angelino to be given a prolonged period of time at the club to rubber stamp his place in the first-team.

However, the latest reports to emerge from Germany suggest that the Spaniard may not be at Pep Guardiola's disposal next season. According to comments reported by Kicker, RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche admits that the club are close to reaching terms for the services of Manchester City's Angelino.

News of a potential departure for Angelino, whether it be to the Bundesliga outfit or the recently linked Barcelona, have sparked suggestions that Manchester City could look to move for a left-back recruit following the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly - a deal which appears to be on the verge of completion.

In terms of names linked with a switch to Manchester City, some have pointed towards Everton's Lucas Digne, while an interest had been shown in Leicester's Ben Chilwell - who is now completing a deal with Chelsea. Some supporters have identified Sevilla defender Sergio Reguilón (23) following a string of impressive performances both in La Liga and in the successful Europa League campaign.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra