Bundesliga club now 'very interested' in Man City winger - meteoric rise of Jadon Sancho to effect deal

Borussia Dortmund are now 'very interested' in rising Manchester City star Jayden Braaf, after following the progress of the teenager for 'some time', according to the latest reports in Germany.

Reports had emerged in the Manchester Evening News in the last few weeks over a mutual feeling between both player and club that Braaf would be free to actively seek a move away from the Etihad in January.

The report had highlighted that City would be open to both a permanent move as well as a loan move, however no specifically interested clubs were highlighted.

Since the emergence of the report, claims from Germany as well as England have named Borussia Dortmund as one club who could be interested in signing the 18-year-old winger.

According to BILD on Tuesday night, Dortmund are 'very interested' in signing Jayden Braaf after monitoring the progress of the player for 'some time'. However, so far, there has been no agreement with either Manchester City or the player himself.

BILD go on to state that Manchester City are expected to demand for a fee in the region of between €8 million and €10 million, plus a buy-back option, mainly due to the meteoric rise of Jadon Sancho - who made the same move over three seasons ago.

City will be more than aware of Braaf's potential in the game, handing him an opportunity to train with the first-team just eight months ago. A breakdown in communications between coaches and the player have ultimately led to the player heading towards the exit door.

However any negotiations involving Jayden Braaf are expected to include favourable future clauses to prevent a 'Sancho situation'.

