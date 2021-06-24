Bundesliga Club 'Win The Race' For Man City Striker - Transfer Fee Agreed

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have reportedly won the race for Manchester City's promising young striker, Lukas Nmecha, according to the latest information from Belgium.

The 22 year-old has been long-awaiting a big transfer to a seriously notable European club, and after an impressive individual campaign with RSC Anderlecht last season, it appears as though the Germany youth international has finally got his wish.

The former Preston North End and Middlesbrough loanee scored a remarkable 21 goals and registered a further three assists for Vincent Kompany's side across all competitions last season.

While Manchester City are in the hunt for a new striker this summer, to replace the recently departed Sergio Aguero, the latest information from Belgium is that Etihad officials are letting go of Lukas Nmecha on a permanent deal this summer.

READ MORE: Zinchenko opens up on 'most difficult days' of his football life

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano labels Harry Kane information as '100% confirmed'

According to the information of Nieuwsblad, Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have 'won the race' for Lukas Nmecha, with the Manchester City striker joining the German club for a fee of €10 million.

It is understood that the employers of former Manchester City full-back Angelino have beaten off competition from the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart to sign the promising young forward.

Nmecha will be well known among football fans in Germany, after the Manchester City academy graduate recently secured the U21 European Championship with his country, finishing the tournament as top goalscorer with four goals.

READ MORE: Man City centre-back set for European move in the coming days

READ MORE: City receive boost as Premier League midfielder leans towards move

Lukas Nmecha will be just one of many sales at Manchester City this summer, as club officials look to generate a minimum of £70 million through the sale of fringe players this summer in their continued pursuit of high-profile recruits.

While Tottenham's Harry Kane remains the number one target for Txiki Begiristain and co, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish remains on the club's transfer radar, and significant developments could come after the ongoing European Championships.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra