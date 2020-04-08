City Xtra
Bundesliga defender wants Man City return - club cannot afford €30m fee to make deal permanent

markgough96

Manchester City's loanee Angeliño, who joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in January, is set to return to Pep Guardiola's side at the end of his deal as the player wants to break into City's first-team, report German media outlet Kicker.

Additionally, Kicker comment that even if Leipzig wished to make the deal permanent, it is likely that they would be unable to afford the €30m clause necessary to do so. 

Angeliño (23), joined Leipzig in January in search of first-team opportunities after struggling to establish himself as a regular on the left-hand side of City's defence, following his return to the club from PSV Eindhoven.  

The Spaniard had made a strong impression in Germany prior to the postponement of the league's fixtures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga (3)

Angeliño played a starring role as Leipzig eliminated Tottenham Hotspur from the Champions League in March, and he scored his first goal in the Bundesliga against Schalke 04 in February.  

The left-back's performances may have imbued Angeliño with a newfound confidence to try and break into City's first-team, as opposed to making his move to Germany permanent, say Kicker.  

-----

