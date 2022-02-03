Bundesliga Giants Prepared to Offer Man City Target 'a Big Contract' to Stay at the Club - Barcelona and Real Madrid Also Interested

Borussia Dortmund are still prepared to offer Erling Haaland 'a big contract' to stay in Germany amidst interest from Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

Despite the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate last week, reports have suggested it will not impact Manchester City's efforts to sign a recognised striker this summer - Sergio Agüero's replacement.

There were two names regularly mentioned to fill that void, Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic. The former is no longer an option, with the Serb completing a transfer to Juventus in January.

However, Haaland is very much available, largely owing to a release clause that is set to attract a number of suitors from across Europe.

Reports yesterday suggested that only Manchester City and Real Madrid were in the race for the prolific 21-year old.

However, some comments made in Kicker magazine by Borussia Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc have brought back interesting debate.

Zorc said, as relayed by Inside Futbol, “Erling is still very young and his development is not yet complete. And we are a very good club for shaping developments in a positive way. At some point, there will be a decision.”

City fans may remember the now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho saw Dortmund as a better place to develop his young career back in 2017.

Whether Haaland decides to continue to break goalscoring records in the Bundesliga remains to be seen, however, Dortmund needs his decision by the end of this month to allow themselves time to find a suitable replacement.

If the Norway international decides to look for a fresh challenge, Manchester City will certainly be at the front of the queue to sign him when the time comes.

