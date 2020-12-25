NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
Bundesliga left-back's agent 'open' to negotiations with Man City - update provided on reported negotiations

Bundesliga left-back's agent 'open' to negotiations with Man City - update provided on reported negotiations

The agent of versatile Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is 'open' to negotiations from Manchester City or Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window, according to the latest reports on Friday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

The agent of versatile Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is 'open' to negotiations from Manchester City or Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window, according to the latest reports on Friday afternoon.

The Austrian international has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena for a number of months now, as his current contract situation in Germany is showing no signs of being resolved in the near future.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga (4)

In the past few days, certain reports had suggested that offers had been made to agent Pini Zahavi for David Alaba, however reporting from Bild, Christian Falk has firmly denied these suggestions.

However, Falk does state that Zahavi will be 'open' to any negotiations and offers from either Manchester club, and is also 'waiting' for openings at either Real Madrid, Barcelona and fellow Premier League club, Chelsea.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-fc-augsburg-bundesliga (1)

There have been reports from the English press over the past few days that Manchester City would be open to signing a left-back in the January transfer window, should a potential move be possible.

The latest revelations from Germany seem to point in the direction of the aforementioned claims, and it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see this one escalating in favour of the Etihad Stadium over the course of the next few weeks.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

bayer-04-leverkusen-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-dfb-cup-final (2)
Transfer Rumours

Bundesliga left-back's agent 'open' to negotiations with Man City - update provided on reported negotiations

manchester-city-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league-11
News

Breaking: Man City announce four positive Covid-19 tests

48881274
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal target move for Man City defender - hoping to conclude deal next summer

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on April 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
News

Man City star provides food for two homeless women in heartfelt act of kindness

atalanta-bc-v-acf-fiorentina-serie-a
Transfer Rumours

Man City ‘keeping tabs’ on Serie A midfielder – could consider approach next summer

fbl-eng-lcup-arsenal-man-city (1)
Transfer Rumours

Man City interested in making January move for defender

fbl-ger-bundesliga-hoffenheim-leipzig
News

"He came to visit us in Manchester on his day off, we were very appreciative!" - German coach heaps praise on Pep Guardiola

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-training
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'have looked' at Barcelona midfielder who's future 'is in question'

west-ham-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (9)
Match Coverage

New update provided on contract situation of Man City striker - decision to be left up to the player