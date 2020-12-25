Bundesliga left-back's agent 'open' to negotiations with Man City - update provided on reported negotiations

The agent of versatile Bayern Munich defender David Alaba is 'open' to negotiations from Manchester City or Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window, according to the latest reports on Friday afternoon.

The Austrian international has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena for a number of months now, as his current contract situation in Germany is showing no signs of being resolved in the near future.

In the past few days, certain reports had suggested that offers had been made to agent Pini Zahavi for David Alaba, however reporting from Bild, Christian Falk has firmly denied these suggestions.

However, Falk does state that Zahavi will be 'open' to any negotiations and offers from either Manchester club, and is also 'waiting' for openings at either Real Madrid, Barcelona and fellow Premier League club, Chelsea.

There have been reports from the English press over the past few days that Manchester City would be open to signing a left-back in the January transfer window, should a potential move be possible.

The latest revelations from Germany seem to point in the direction of the aforementioned claims, and it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see this one escalating in favour of the Etihad Stadium over the course of the next few weeks.

