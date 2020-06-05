'We cannot waste resources' - Bundesliga manager appears to rule out signing Man City player

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has admitted that he does not think it is likely that his side will make Angelino's loan deal permanent, report BildSport.

Angelino joined Leipzig on loan in January from Manchester City, in a deal that included an option to allegedly sign the Spaniard permanently for a fee of £25m.

After making a strong impression in his time in Germany, there had been discussion about the likelihood of Leipzig attempting to make the deal permanent.

The Covid-19 pandemic and its financial implications had led to suggestions that the £25m fee could be negotiated to a more reasonable amount.

However, Nagelsmann has all but ruled this out. "I think we'll manage to gain Champions League qualification. Even if that does happen, I believe we probably won't purchase Schick and Angelino. We cannot waste resources, even if we do qualify for the Champions League...”, the Leipzig coach said.

This raises the prospect of Angelino returning to City in the summer and either fighting for a role in the first-team squad, or looking for a new side to join.

His performances for Leipzig should ensure that the left-back is not short of options, and some City fans would be happy to see the academy graduate afforded one more shot at breaking into Guardiola's team.

