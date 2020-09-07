SI.com
Bundesliga side agree personal terms with Man City defender - transfer could be finalised this week

Freddie Pye

Red Bull Leipzig have reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester City left-back Angelino, and could finalise negotiations with the Premier League club over the course of the week, according to reports from Germany.

In recent days, much has been made of the lack of progress in terms of incomings and outgoings following the early flurry in the transfer window that saw the arrivals of Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres, as well as the departure of David Silva and Claudio Bravo following the expiration of their contracts. Since then, very little has moved, however reports from Germany suggest one player out of the door could be Angelino.

As reported by Kicker, and translated by Transfermarkt on Monday morning, the Spaniard's return to RB Leipzig is 'all but done'. The Bundesliga side have agreed terms with the 23-year-old, while negotiations with Manchester City could be completed over the course of the week. In total, it is reported that Angeliño could cost the Red Bulls around €20 million - €10 million below the valuation claimed to have been quoted to Barcelona last month.

angelino

Whether Manchester City re-enter the market for a full-back to replace Angelino remains to be seen, however the frailties in this position have been exposed on more than one occasion. It is beyond belief that Pep Guardiola would be content in entering the new season with an injury-prone and out-of-form Benjamin Mendy, as well as Oleksandr Zinchenko an in unflavoured position, as his two predominant left-back options.

However, with the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and his capability to play at left full-back as highlighted during his time with the Netherlands squad this month, some suggest that the option at Guardiola's disposal will be enough to get the Blues through the campaign without fault.

ake-wide

