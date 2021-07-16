Bundesliga Side Close To Reaching Multi-Mullion Pound Agreement With Man City For Forward

Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha is edging ever closer to a permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium, with Wolfsburg favourites to land the German's signature, according to the Mail.

After several successive loan spells away from the Etihad, it seems as if Lukas Nmecha's permanent future has finally been decided.

Manchester City are reportedly close to agreeing an £11 million deal with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, with Nmecha set to return to the club after a seemingly unsuccessful loan spell back in 2019.

Coming off the back of an impressive 21-goal-season at Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht, Nmecha lead the line for Germany on their route to victory at the U21 European Championships, netting four goals and taking home the tournament's golden boot award.

READ MORE: Private confidence over signing of current Premier League star

READ MORE: Primary Man City target expected to reiterate desire to leave

Born in Hamburg and raised in Wythenshawe, Lukas Nmecha (like his younger brother Felix) represented England from U16-U21 level, before deciding to switch to his birth nation in 2019.

Nmecha spent over a decade in the Manchester City academy, eventually making his debut in December of 2017 in a Carabao Cup tie against Leicester, scoring the 3rd penalty in the eventual shootout victory.

Four months later, he made his Premier League debut, replacing Gabriel Jesus as a substitute at West Ham's London Stadium.

A loan spell at Preston followed, with Nmecha playing 41 times scoring only four goals.

This was followed up by two unsuccessful loan spells at Middlesborough and Wolfsburg, with the striker failing to score at either club over 17 combined appearances.

READ MORE: Serie A side 'remain alert' during pursuit of Man City midfielder

READ MORE: Man City confirm first and second pre-season fixtures

However, it seems that under the tutelage of Vincent Kompany, he has developed into the striker many at Manchester City knew he could be, and although he may never play for the Citizen's again, a fee of over £10 million signals good business and makes him another fine export of the CFA.

RB Leipzig were previously thought to be front runners for his services. but all roads seem to lead to Wolfsburg for Nmecha, as he follows his younger brother Felix out of the Manchester City exit door.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra