Bundesliga side in advanced talks about Man City defender's future

Manchester City have held advanced talks with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig about an extension to Angelino's loan deal, report Kicker.

Angelino joined Leipzig on loan in January. The Spaniard has earned plenty of praise in his time in Germany, with his performances as a left-wing back contributing to Leipzig's commendable third-placed finish in the table.

Angelino also played an important role in Leipzig's Champions League progress past Tottenham Hotspur in the round-of-sixteen stage. Accordingly, Leipzig want to extend the loan deal to allow Angelino to feature in the tournament's conclusion, scheduled for August in Portugal.

It is unlikely that City will have any objections to this proposal and an extension to the loan should be agreed upon soon. It remains to be seen, though, whether or not Leipzig will stump up the cash to make the deal permanent afterwards.

