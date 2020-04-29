City Xtra
Bundesliga side 'in talks' with Man City over goalkeeper transfer

Nathan Allen

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen could be set for an extension to his loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf, according to SPORT BILD. 

Steffen has spent the 2019/20 season so far on loan at the Bundesliga side, who have been battling relegation throughout the campaign. 

Now, reports are suggesting that the club want to extend his stay with them - if they avoid the drop. The American international has put in some impressive displays across 17 league starts before injury halted his campaign. This has led to talks starting between the two clubs about a potential deal to keep him on loan for another season. 

mexico-v-united-states-final-2019-concacaf-gold-cup
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Steffen suffered what the club described as an "inner ligament injury" on his first day back at training at Dusseldorf.

The 25-year-old made his name at MLS side Colombus Crew before joining Manchester City in 2019 - making him the most expensive MLS goalkeeper of all time. He has already made 17 appearances for the US Men's national team.

