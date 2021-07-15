Sports Illustrated home
Bundesliga Side On the Verge of Signing Coveted Manchester City Forward

Manchester City prospect Lukas Nmecha is currently at a career crossroads, but he may soon be on his way to once again featuring for a club in Europe's top five leagues.
According to a report from Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Nmecha is close to reaching an agreement with Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg.

It is not yet known whether Wolfsburg is aiming to soon come to transfer terms with Nmecha over this week but for the moment, the Bundesliga side is currently the frontrunner to sign the German talent.

Wolfsburg is not the lone club that has been linked with a move for Manchester City's coveted prospect.

Nmecha featured for RSC Anderlecht last season, and club officials there had an interest in keeping the talent via a permanent transfer deal.

As long-time Manchester City defender and current Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany recently noted, Manchester City have no plans to "gift" Nmecha to them. Thus, barring any last-minute surprises over the ongoing summer transfer window, Nmecha is very likely to not re-join the Belgian side.

Overall, Nmecha has gradually raised his transfer value over the years, which has certainly pleased Manchester City club officials.

For one, the German forward had one underwhelming 2019-2020 campaign where he failed to score a single goal over his pair of loan stints with Wolfsburg and Middlesbrough.

However, the 22-year-old turned around his form last season with his best campaign to date, as he scored an astounding 21 goals in all competitions with Anderlecht.

More so, Nmecha further caught the attention of many club officials in Europe over the 2021 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship, where he scored the game-winning goal in the final against Portugal U-19.

Nmecha may have hit his stride at the right time in his career, as he may soon be joining a promising Wolfsburg side that will be featuring in the upcoming 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage.

