City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Bundesliga side prepare 'concrete negotiations' with Man City in bid to sign defender

markgough96

RB Leipzig are preparing to hold 'concrete negotiations' with Manchester City in an effort to sign Angelino for a reduced fee, report SportBild as relayed via Sport Witness.

Angelino joined the Bundesliga side on loan in January, and the Spaniard has made a strong impression in his short time in Germany, operating as an adventurous left-wing back.

This has led to talk that Leipzig will aim to make the deal permanent in the summer. However, club manager Julian Nagelsmann has previously indicated that Angelino's price may be too high for his side to pay. 

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga (3)

SportBild, therefore, report that Leipzig are preparing talks with City in order to lower City's asking fee of €23m - a figure that the Bundesliga club deem 'too high'. 

Angelino rejoined City last summer for a £5.3m fee, which means City should be set to make a healthy profit on the former academy graduate. However, Angelino may opt to fight for his place in Pep Guardiola's squad in the summer and reject a permanent move.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I think this is a place where we can stay for a long time" - Midfield star discusses his Man City career

Kevin de Bruyne has spoken about Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and David Silva in an exclusive in-depth interview with Sky Sports.

Nathan Allen

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Two)

A big new signing, two pre-season tours and three massive games. It's time to get our show as managers of Manchester City FC on the road in part two of our new Football Manager series.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'turn their attention' to Bundesliga winger after star man's departure

Manchester City have 'turned their attention' to Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, after Pep Guardiola confirmed Leroy Sané is to leave the club.

harryasiddall

“I could play in the Süper Lig in four or five years" - Man City star admits he could leave the club

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he could 'play in the Süper Lig in four or five years', in a recent interview.

harryasiddall

Man City to offer star forward a new contract amid interest from Italy

Manchester City are set to offer Gabriel Jesus a new and improved contract this summer, amid interest from Italy.

Alex Farrell

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Andre Marriner is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, as Manchester City take on Burnley in the Clarets' first fixture of Project Restart.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to complete signing of Bulgarian youngster – CFG loan to follow

Manchester City are expected to seal the transfer of PFC Slavia Sofia’s Filip Krastev in the coming days, according to Sport Witness.

Alex Farrell

Bayern Munich risk antagonising Man City in latest development on star player

Bayern Munich are trying to drive Leroy Sane's price down to as little as €40m, report SportBild.

markgough96

by

Alphie Izzett

"Wow, they can change five times and still Leroy Sané is on the bench." - Liverpool boss jokes about Man City's firepower

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was stunned with the firepower the fully-fit Manchester City squad displayed on Wednesday night.

harryasiddall

Date for launch of Man City 2020/21 home shirt announced

The release date for Manchester City's 2020/21 home shirt is supposed to be the month, but is more likely to be pushed back to July, according to FootyHeadlines.

harryasiddall