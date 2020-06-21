Bundesliga side prepare 'concrete negotiations' with Man City in bid to sign defender

RB Leipzig are preparing to hold 'concrete negotiations' with Manchester City in an effort to sign Angelino for a reduced fee, report SportBild as relayed via Sport Witness.

Angelino joined the Bundesliga side on loan in January, and the Spaniard has made a strong impression in his short time in Germany, operating as an adventurous left-wing back.

This has led to talk that Leipzig will aim to make the deal permanent in the summer. However, club manager Julian Nagelsmann has previously indicated that Angelino's price may be too high for his side to pay.

SportBild, therefore, report that Leipzig are preparing talks with City in order to lower City's asking fee of €23m - a figure that the Bundesliga club deem 'too high'.

Angelino rejoined City last summer for a £5.3m fee, which means City should be set to make a healthy profit on the former academy graduate. However, Angelino may opt to fight for his place in Pep Guardiola's squad in the summer and reject a permanent move.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra