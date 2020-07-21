City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Bundesliga side set €50m price tag for midfielder as Man City express interest

markgough96

Borussia Mönchengladbach have named an asking price of €50m for Denis Zakaria (23), after Manchester City expressed an interest in the versatile Swiss midfielder, claims RPOSport as relayed by Goal correspondent Ronan Murphy. 

Zakaria has emerged in the past few days as a surprise target of Pep Guardiola's side. After Rodri arrived from Atletico Madrid last summer, it did not appear as if City had any interest in signing another midfielder soon. 

However, the situation appears to have changed - and Borussia Mönchengladbach are willing to discuss a transfer for the midfielder. Zakaria operates predominantly as a central midfielder, but he is also capable of playing in defence. 

fbl-ger-bundesliga-moenchengladbach-frankfurt

The Switzerland international has eight goals in 84 Bundesliga appearances, and has already won an impressive 28 caps for his country. 

Guardiola may value Zakaria's versatility and broad assets, with the midfielder known for his ability on the ball and his powerful shot as much as his strength and defensive nous. 

His performances have helped Borussia Mönchengladbach finish in 4th place this season, thereby qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Match Officials: Watford vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Micheal Oliver will take charge of his 264th top-flight game on Tuesday evening when Manchester City return to the capital to face relegation threatened and once again manager-less Watford.

Harry Winters

Man City 'make contact' with entourage of Man United forward - transfer fee already discussed

Man City are alleged to have made 'contact’ with Alexis Sanchez’s entourage to find out the conditions needed to take him away from Manchester United - who are ready to sell for €19.2M.

markgough96

Tommy Doyle & Phil Foden to start? - Predicted Team: Watford vs Man City (Premier League)

Following a disappointing performance at Wembley Stadium, Manchester City officially have just one competition left to play for this season. With European glory now City’s sole ambition, how will Pep use these last matches to prepare for Real Madrid.

aspears726

Man City believe top six side were the 'driving force' behind the 'hateful eight'

As the fall-out following Manchester City’s successful appeal to overturn a two-year Champions League ban continues, the Daily Mail has reported that officials at the club believe Arsenal were the club behind eight of the league’s twenty sides who wrote to the Swiss court back in March.

Harry Winters

Man City inform Napoli of intent for Kalidou Koulibaly - first signs of 'concrete interest' shown

Manchester City have shown their first signs of 'concrete interest' for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Premier League side prepared to bid €65 million for the Senegalese international, according to reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

Man City could be willing to spend as much as £300 million on new signings this summer

Pep Guardiola's side may be willing to spend as much as £300 million on some much-needed new players this summer.

Nathan Allen

Man City have 'showed interest' in €75 million La Liga defender - Liverpool also interested

As Manchester City continue their search for a new defender, the 'strength' showed by Sevilla’s centre-back Diego Carlos in games has lead to the Blues showing an interest.

Harry Winters

Man City 'close' to completing £35 million deal to sign Premier League defender

Manchester City are on the verge of finalising a £35m deal to sign Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake, according to the Guardian.

markgough96

'I know the people of Barcelona or Juventus' - Agent of Man City star hints at exit amid rumours of a new contract

Kevin de Bruyne's agent has spoken about the possibility of the Belgian midfielder leaving in the future - but has reiterated the player's happiness at Man City.

markgough96

Agent of Serie A star set for showdown talks with club as Man City struggle to agree fee

Fali Ramadani, the agent of Kalidou Koulibaly, is set to hold talks with Napoli as City's interest intensifies in spite of a failure to agree a transfer fee.

markgough96