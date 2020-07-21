Bundesliga side set €50m price tag for midfielder as Man City express interest

Borussia Mönchengladbach have named an asking price of €50m for Denis Zakaria (23), after Manchester City expressed an interest in the versatile Swiss midfielder, claims RPOSport as relayed by Goal correspondent Ronan Murphy.

Zakaria has emerged in the past few days as a surprise target of Pep Guardiola's side. After Rodri arrived from Atletico Madrid last summer, it did not appear as if City had any interest in signing another midfielder soon.

However, the situation appears to have changed - and Borussia Mönchengladbach are willing to discuss a transfer for the midfielder. Zakaria operates predominantly as a central midfielder, but he is also capable of playing in defence.

The Switzerland international has eight goals in 84 Bundesliga appearances, and has already won an impressive 28 caps for his country.

Guardiola may value Zakaria's versatility and broad assets, with the midfielder known for his ability on the ball and his powerful shot as much as his strength and defensive nous.

His performances have helped Borussia Mönchengladbach finish in 4th place this season, thereby qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

