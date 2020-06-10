Bundesliga star has been on Man City's radar for 'over a year' - would be an 'ideal signing'

Manchester City have had Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz 'on their radar' for 'over a year', according to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report.

For many months, the talk surrounding the recruitment of a fresh face in the midfield and attacking department at the Etihad Stadium has been rife, and one name that persistently and unsurprisingly keeps cropping up in various reports is that of Bundesliga star Kai Havertz.

According to Bleacher Report journalist Dean Jones, the 20-year-old has 'been on the radar' of Manchester City for 'over a year', with the attacking midfielder's 'versatility and sharp brain' acting as a huge appeal to officials at the Etihad.

Although officials at the Premier League champions have frequently played down the chance of recruiting a new forward this summer, Dean Jones claims that 'figures around the club' believe Havertz would be an 'ideal signing', should Leroy Sane complete his long awaited move to Bayern Munich.

Should Manchester City make any formal contact with Bayer Leverkusen regarding the possibility of signing the Bundesliga star, they would have to fend off substantial competition from across Europe - with the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid all being mooted as potential suitors for the youngster.

From the viewpoint of players and the relevant officials at Manchester City, serious negotiations and contact for any new recruits may have to wait until mid to late July, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport set to announce their verdict from the recent hearing between City and UEFA in early July.

