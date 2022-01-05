Bundesliga Striker 'Dreaming' of Playing in the Premier League - Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea All 'On Alert'

According to an emerging report, Robert Lewandowski is 'dreaming' of one last big move to the Premier League or La Liga, with Manchester City one of a host of top European clubs 'on alert'.

Manchester City's hunt to replace their all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Agüero has dragged on for nearly over a year.

The recently-retired Argentine departed the club after a decade of incredible success, with the Blues singling Tottenham Hostpur's Harry Kane as their prime target to replace him.

After Daniel Levy's firm stance that his star man was not for sale, Manchester City have seemingly moved on to other targets - with Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic the strongest linked in recent weeks.

However, some comments from a Sky Sports Germany journalist, as relayed by FourFourTwo, have sprung a familiar face back onto the radar.

Speaking earlier today, reporter Marc Behrenbeck has said Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski is 'dreaming' of one last big move to the Premier League or La Liga.

In full, Beherenbeck said, "Robert Lewandowski really wants to have this one big move, to Spain or the Premier League, so Lewandowski and his agent will try to get this move in the summer."

"At the moment, they [Bayern Munich] want to extend his contract. But Lewandowski is dreaming of Spain and the Premier League."

The report adds that Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea will all be vying for Lewandoski's signature.

There is no surprise this is the case, with the prolific forward already scoring 19 goals in 17 Bundesliga games so far this season.

The Blues are in need of a number nine, and with Pep Guardiola working with Lewandowski before, this could be one rumour to keep an eye on.

