Bundesliga Trio Target Man City Striker For Summer Transfer

A trio of Bundesliga clubs are targeting a move for Manchester City and Germany youth international striker Lukas Nmecha, according to the latest emerging information.

The 22 year-old forward recently confirmed that he would not be returning to Vincent Kompany's RSC Anderlecht for a second season, after spending the last campaign on-loan with the Belgian outfit.

Across 41 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht, Lukas Nmecha contributed to an impressive 21 goals and a further three assists - establishing himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Belgium last season.

It's this goalscoring form that has attracted the attention of some of Germany's biggest clubs, with the latest information stating that three teams in particular are keen on signing the Germany U21 international over the course of the next few weeks.

According to the information of Sky Sports in Germany, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Eintracht Frankfurt are all interested in Lukas Nmecha this summer - with the player seemingly set on securing top-level first-team football for the next step in his career.

The interest of the latter may be a strong indication that Adi Hutter's side are already putting plans in place, should they lose in-demand Portuguese international striker Andre Silva this summer - with the forward subject to interest from some of Europe's biggest hitters.

Andre Silva had a remarkable season for Frankfurt, scoring 28 goals in just 32 Bundesliga appearances, and replacing a striker of this calibre is no easy task - but Lukas Nmecha's drive for consistent top-level football may just be the personality they are looking for.

Manchester City have a striker search of their own this summer, albeit slightly more high-profile than those of the aforementioned three Bundesliga clubs.

This comes in the form of an assault to sign Tottenham forward Harry Kane - with the Etihad club already signalling their intention to spend upwards of £100 million on the England international.

