Bye Bye Bravo - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #16

It's Day 16 of the transfer window, and it's been an eerily quiet one. The calm before the storm? We can't be too greedy, though; we have already made two big additions in Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake.

Nevertheless, City Xtra's round-up contains details of a first-team player's exit, an update on Koulibaly's future, and interest from Sporting Lisbon in a City legend...

A match made in Chile

It's well-known that this is going to be Claudio Bravo's last season at Manchester City, with his contract expiring once the Champions League has concluded. His future club appears to be secured, with former City manager Manuel Pellegrini bringing his experienced compatriot to Real Betis.

Goal believe that it is a done deal. The Chilean goalkeeper had a tough start to life in England, but his performances in two successful Carabao Cup campaigns redeemed Bravo's reputation with the club's fans, and we wish him well in Spain. And who knows, his services may be called upon one more time?

Front of the queue for Kalidou

The Kalidou Koulibaly saga is continuing to drag on, as we fully expected, and it's starting to feel like it's the same news every day. Hopefully, it will all be worth it in the end.

The latest update from Italy comes from TVDelloSport, who say that the defender is set to leave this summer. CorriereDelloSport, meanwhile, reiterate that Manchester City have shown 'the greatest interest' in Koulibaly, but that Napoli are standing firm on the €90 million valuation.

I expect this one to rumble on for another month, before numerous reports claim Manchester City have finally agreed a deal, with Koulibaly duly confirming that he has signed for Chelsea/Liverpool/Manchester United the next day.

No more Porro, tomorrow?

Portuguese media outlet O Jogo, as relayed by Sport Witness, say that Pedro Porro, who has officially been a Manchester City player since signing in 2019 for a fee of £11 million from Girona, is set to sign for Sporting Lisbon.

The defender will sign a two-year loan deal, with an option to buy for €8.5 million and a future sell-on fee for City. Let me be the first to pay tribute to Porro. The youngster has worked indefatigably since he signed for the club, and although he has never been spotted in the flesh by anyone outside of Spain, I am sure that had he ever been called upon by Pep Guardiola, he'd have done alright.

Pedro, we salute you. ¡Gracias, amigo!

Ten years, ending in two days

The departure of one of our greatest ever players is becoming more and more real with every new update, and Tuesday brought about one of the more hard-hitting stories regarding our one and only El Mago.

According to DiMarzio, Lazio are 'completing the final details' before making the signing of David Silva official. The Spanish midfielder will sign a three-year-deal with the Serie A club 'within the next two days'.



