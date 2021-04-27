Can Man City really re-sign Kelechi Iheanacho for £50M from Leicester City this summer?

As Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho goes from strength to strength in the blue of Leicester City, over in the North-West, Manchester City fans are beginning to increase their calls for their club to re-sign the 24 year-old striker following his remarkable run of form in front of goal.

The Nigerian forward was once a part of the Manchester City youth academy, and after breaking through into the first team and providing fans with several memorable moments in front of goal, he left for the King Power in 2017 for a reported £25 million fee.

With a last-minute winner at Selhurst Park, and a hat-trick in the FA Cup away at Aston Villa, City fans have unsurprisingly maintained their close bond with their former player, and as talk surfaced of a £50 million buy-back clause available for Manchester City to activate, those talks intensified this week.

However, the dreams of some fans regarding the possibility of re-signing Iheanacho in the coming months via such a buy-back clause have now come to an end.

According to the information of the Mail, Manchester City's option to buy-back Kelechi Iheanacho for £50 million expired last summer.

Should the Etihad club now wish to pursue the player at the end of this season, they would have to negotiate at Leicester City's demands, which are likely to increase with each passing week following his run of form.

Manchester City's hierarchy will almost certainly be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer, with Sergio Aguero set to leave the club upon the expiry of his current deal, after spending a decade in the Sky Blue shirt.

As for the more likely candidates to replace the Argentine, the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have been mooted in several corners, with the latter potentially being a greater possibility given the frustrations on a silverware front at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane was once again on the losing side in a cup final for Spurs at the weekend, as Ryan Mason's side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City - who won their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup trophy under Pep Guardiola.

