Report: Celtic Not Interested Manchester City's Claudio Gomes Amid Links To Midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes had been linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic over the past week, however it now appears these reports were inaccurate. The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Barnsley in the Championship, who were ultimately relegated to League One. 

Gomes played 31 times for the Tykes, scoring one goal and providing a single assist. His spell in Yorkshire was his second loan away from City, having played for PSV on a temporary basis in the 2019/20 season. 

The defensive midfielder was signed from French champions PSG on a free transfer in 2018 and arrived with high expectations. However, following two fairly unsuccessful loan spells away his future remains in doubt. 

At 22, he is now too old to be a regular in City's academy side and is very unlikely to be considered as an option within the first team. It would seem that a permanent move away would be the ideal option for City, with the Frenchman heading into the last year of his contract.  

Scottish Premiership winners Celtic had been linked with the midfielder but it appears a move is unlikely to happen. Footballscotland are reporting that the rumours are 'wide of the mark' and that the move is not one that the Hoops are actively pursuing. 

With no other potential suitors being linked with the Frenchman it would seem his future will remain in limbo for the time being. City will be hoping to generate some interest in Gomes before the window closes so they can gain a transfer fee for the midfielder, and avoid losing him on a free transfer next season. 

