Celtic 'looking into the possibility' of loaning Man City striker

Scottish Champions Celtic have reportedly looked into the possibility of a loan move for Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha (21) according to MailSport.

Nmecha spent over a decade in the youth ranks at Manchester City, before making his debut in December of 2017, scoring the third penalty in a shootout win over Leicester in the EFL Cup.

He made his Premier League debut in April of 2018 as a late substitute for Gabriel Jesus against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Nmecha has spent the subsequent years away from the club, with a string of unsuccessful loan spells at Preston, Wolfsburg, and - most recently - Middlesborough, scoring just four goals across 59 appearances for the three clubs.

However, Nmecha could be given the chance to kickstart his career in Scotland with Celtic, who have a very good relationship with Manchester City, taking various players such as Patrick Roberts, Jason Denayer and Daniel Arzani on loan previously.

