Celtic make bid for Man City winger

harryasiddall

Scottish champions Celtic have made a £3 million bid to sign Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts, according to TEAMtalk. 

The 23-year-old, who signed for City from Fulham in 2015, is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesborough. Throughout his time in Manchester, Roberts has also enjoyed loan spells at Girona, Norwich and Celtic; who are now interested in a permanent move. 

The Scottish side are reportedly willing to pay £3 million for his services; however, City are yet to decide on his long-term future. There were reports however, that they could extend his current deal by another 12 months until 2023. 

Roberts, since making his move to the club, has failed to make a breakthrough in the first team and all the potential he once had, has slowly disappeared.

