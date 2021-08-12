British Club Still 'Hoping' to Secure Man City Defender This Summer - Player Has Other Suitors, Yet To Decide Himself

Scottish Premier League giants Celtic are still 'hoping' to secure Manchester City's rising full-back Yan Couto on a season-long loan this summer, according to the latest emerging information.

The Brazilian right-back is highly-rated by both his fellow Manchester City teammates, and perhaps more important, by Pep Guardiola and the rest of the Etihad coaching staff.

However, given the depth and quality in the right-back position at the Etihad Stadium - with both Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker providing ample strength - Yan Couto is in search of sufficient game time to develop his abilities in Europe.

The latest information on the teenage prospect suggests that Celtic continue to be in the mix for his signature, despite their pursuit of the player dragging on for longer than maybe first expected.

According to the exclusive information of Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports, Celtic 'still hold out hope' of persuading Yan Couto to join them on loan from Manchester City for the forthcoming season.

It is reported that the Hoops' interest in the player is nothing new, with Celtic first starting their pursuit at the beginning of the ongoing summer transfer window.

However, unsurprisingly a number of other clubs from across Europe are interested in signing the Brazilian talent, while the player himself is reportedly yet to make a firm decision on his immediate future.

Elsewhere on the subject of potential summer departures from the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City are still looking to generate further funds for the potential signing of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

With City valuing the England international at around £120 million, and the club having already generated approximately £60 million through player sales, the release of the likes of Bernardo Silva or Gabriel Jesus for substantial sums would bring the club much closer to their desire Kane valuation.

