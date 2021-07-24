Celtic Target Man City Defender On Season-Long Loan - Player Contracted Until 2025

Scottish Premier League giants Celtic are targeting Manchester City defender, Yan Couto on a season-long loan, according to the latest reports.

With the majority of Manchester City's first-team squad enjoying a short summer holiday, after participating in the European Championships and Copa America, there is a chance for some youth to impress during the pre-season period.

One of those players is full-back Yan Couto - who signed for the Blues from Coritiba last summer. Contracted until 2025, the Brazilian seems to be one talent the club are touting for the future, and developing carefully.

Manchester City's one and only pre-season friendly is on Tuesday night against Championship outfit Preston North End, and with so many players unavailable, it gives a chance for players like Yan Couto to showcase their talent.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds belief about possible Man City summer transfer

READ MORE: First official images of 21/22 Man City away shirt leaked

One team that may be watching on with a keen interest is Scottish Premier League giants Celtic.

According to the information Sky Sports this week, the Hoops are hoping to secure the youngster's services on a season-long loan. However, it is highlighted that they are not alone in holding an interest, with clubs from Portugal also interested in a temporary deal.

With the Blues' wealth of options at right-back for the forthcoming season in the fomr of Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker, it is highly likely that Yan Couto will be sent out on loan to gain experience in a tough league.

READ MORE: Why Man City have opted against a move for Nuno Mendes

READ MORE: Man City's intentions with Harry Kane following £160M fee refusal

Scotland could be the perfect place for him to do just that - if he's given the game-time that Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly want him to gain. It's likely Manchester City will be looking for guarantees on that front.

The youngster spent last season out on loan at Girona - the Spanish side who are owned by the City Football Group. After making 22 appearances in the Segunda Division, Yan Couto returned to the City Football Academy this month for pre-season training.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra