Central Defender Set For Contract Extension, Players Who Want To Leave Confirmed - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #51

There's plenty of contract talk, plenty of departure talk and plenty of Harry Kane talk (obviously) in today's edition of the transfer round-up...

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Etihad Stadium to welcome Jack Grealish to Manchester City on Monday evening.

But the question still remains; who, if anyone, will join him through the door this summer.

It's been a busy day of talk in all departments, so lets get right into it...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 4/10

Let's start with the main man.

According to Dan Kilpatrick and James Robson of the Evening Standard, Manchester City remain 'convinced' that they will sign Harry Kane this summer – even if a deal cannot be struck before the start of the season.

The Blues even 'refused' to enter negotiations for Lionel Messi to focus attentions on a potential £150 million deal for Kane.

If that doesn't convince Kane, I don't know what will.

Charlie Eccleshare from the Athletic also shared the news that the 27-year-old will return to Spurs training on Thursday, ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Sunday evening, however it's unclear whether he'd play.

Sky Sports think he's set to feature however, which will be interesting to say the least.

All in all, nothing’s really changed. The real progress will be made when Harry Kane sits down with Spurs this week to discuss his future.

Departures

Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 6/10

A short one this.

But according to Jack Gaughan, the three players that want to leave Manchester City this summer are Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus.

This news comes directly from Pep Guardiola's press conference, where he confirmed 'three or four' Manchester City players want to leave the club.

In full he said, “When they bring some offers and they want to leave, we are open to discuss but it depends on them".

This is certainly one to keep an eye on, especially if Manchester City land the signing of Harry Kane in the coming weeks.

Other

Raheem Sterling - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Let's move onto some more positive news in the Manchester City world.

Raheem Sterling is preparing for more contract discussions with Manchester City in the coming weeks and has put a team together to get it finalised, according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

The fact Sterling has put a team together suggests he wants to stay. Despite a lack of gametime, the 26-year-old has not kicked up a fuss, and has definitely handled things in a professional way.

So hopefully we're going to see a lot more of Raheem Sterling in City blue.

John Stones - Rumour Rating: 9.5/10

It seems John Stones has been rewarded for an excellent season for both club and country.

Seemingly coming back from the brink, the Englishmen is set to sign a new five-year contract with the Blues, keeping him at the club until 2026.

This comes from David Ornstein at the Athletic, who says Stones declined to entertain interest and no formal bids were submitted to Manchester City.

The result was an extension worth £13 million per season (250k a week) - putting him in a similar bracket to Harry Maguire and Virgil van Dijk, but far below David Alaba, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane.

Information from the Sun later in the evening confirmed that Manchester City supporters can expect official confirmation of the new deal in the next 48 hours.

