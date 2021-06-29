Champions League Club Target Summer Move For Man City Forward

FC Porto are the latest in a line of clubs eyeing one of Manchester City's most coveted young players this summer.

Lukas Nmecha (22) made a handful of first-team appearances for Manchester City in the infamous Centurion season, but has spent recent years on a series of loan moves.

Disappointing spells with Preston North End, Wolfsburg and Middlesbrough were followed by a prolific season at RSC Anderlecht. The striker, who represents Germany at U21 level, scored 21 goals in 41 matches under Vincent Kompany.

Now, reports from Portugal suggest that Porto see Nmecha as a good back-up plan if they fail to secure their top striking target- Rangers' Alfredo Morelos.

National newspaper Jornal de Notícias claim that Nmecha would be a more affordable option for the 29-time Liga NOS winners.

But Porto are not the first side from Portugal to be linked with Nmecha. At the start of the month, rivals Sporting Lisbon were also reportedly interested in the young striker.

With two of Liga NOS's 'big three' now apparently keen, a move to a Champions League regular could well be on the cards for Nmecha.

The other possibility is that Porto are more interested in taking the striker on loan. The financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means that a loan move could be significantly less financially risky for the side.

However, it's likely that City will be more interested in a permanent sale. Thanks to a combination of Nmecha's goals in Belgium and some impressive showings for champions Germany at the U21 Euros (where he scored the only goal in the final), Nmecha's value has never been higher.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are reportedly keen to raise as much money as possible from player sales this summer, in order to make moves for Jack Grealish or Harry Kane more affordable.

All in all, Nmecha has scored 25 goals in senior football across two of his four loan spells. He helped Anderlecht qualify for next season's inaugural Europa Conference League, their best finish since 2018.

