Championship Club Makes Enquiry About Manchester City Goalkeeper With View to Sign THIS MONTH

Championship side Middlesbrough, who have recently appointed a new manager, have made enquiry to Manchester City over the future and availability of rising goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, according to a recent report.

Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu is quickly cementing his status as one of the most outstanding young goalkeepers in Europe at present, followign a string of impressive performances at both club and national level.

The Irishman recently garnered attention from across the world, after saving a certain Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty-kick in a World Cup qualifier against Portugal last autumn.

The 19-year old has already been capped by the Ireland national team 10 times - which is almost certainly an indication of how the youngster’s talent is way beyond his years.

This potential has been recognised, with the Manchester City loanee being on the radar of interested clubs, and the Premier League side looking into what the player's next steps should be in his career.

As per a new report by the Irish Sun, newly-appointed Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has ‘enquired’ about the possibility of signing Gavin Bazunu this month, in what is expected to be a loan deal.

With Middlesbrough recently acquiring Aaron Connolly and looking keen to also sign Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick in the ongoing January transfer window, the Championship side intend to remain active in the market.

A potential transfer could lead to an upgrade in divisions for Gavin Bazunu, who is currently plying his trade for League One’s Portsmouth.

Starting 24 out of 26 league matches for Pompey, the prodigious shotstopper recently described his loan move as the ‘perfect step’ in his career, thanking Manchester City’s coaching staff in the progress.

However, it has been reported that Pep Guardiola and City officials want to test out Bazunu’s talent at Championship level - making a switch to the Riverside Stadium sound like a perfect step-up in level.

There would of course be some complications for any deal to go through, as Manchester City would have to terminate the loan of Bazunu at Fratton Park - an obvious risk given the success of the loan thus far.

