Championship Duo Interested in Signing Manchester City Rising Star Ahead of New Season

As part of a recent transfer report, a duo of Championship clubs are interested in signing Manchester City's rising star between the sticks, Gavin Bazunu ahead of the new season.

Due to Manchester City’s array of upcoming attacking talents from their illustrious City Football Academy, goalkeeping prodigy Gavin Bazunu’s name tends to go under the radar.

However, the 20-year old stopper has certainly turned heads with his sprightly performances in between the sticks for Portsmouth on loan this season.

Starting 32 games in League One alone this so far this campaign, the Irishman’s impressive performances have started to increase the long list of suitors for his signature, as the youngster has managed to keep 16 clean sheets this term.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images As per a report by Alan Nixon of the Sun, Championship side Sheffield United are interested in Gavin Bazunu’s signature, even if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League next season. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images In addition, fellow Championship club Preston North End are also claimed to be ‘keen’ on signing the Irishman from Manchester City. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This is not the first instance in which the starlet has attracted interest from clubs within the Championship, with AFC Bournemouth also reportedly eyeing his addition to their ranks in December.

Ultimately, it is also worth saying that apart from the prodigious shot-stopper’s superb performances for Pompey or how highly-rated he is in the eyes of several English sides, what makes Gavin Bazunu one to keep an eye for is the fact that he is held in high regard by Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side decided to tie him down to a long-term contract until 2024 at the earliest, which is just another sign of how much faith the club have in Gavin Bazunu's frightening potential.

Cementing his position as the Republic of Ireland’s number one at such a young age as well, it is no surprise to see several clubs circle around Bazunu for his signature, as he seems to tick every single box.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube