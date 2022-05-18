Championship Outfit Using 'Charm of His Irish Players' to Lure Manchester City Goalkeeper into Loan Deal

Preston boss Ryan Lowe will attempt to use the 'charm of his Irish players' to lure Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu into a transfer.

Ever since Ederson's arrival in the summer of 2017, displacing the Brazilian as Manchester City's number one has proved to be near-on impossible.

In the five years since his arrival, the 28-year-old has had various deputies, including Claudio Bravo, Aro Muric, and his current understudy, Zack Steffen.

However, 240 appearances and a fresh four-year deal later, it looks like Ederson will be Pep Guardiola's man between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

Also, last November, Steffen signed a new deal that keeps him at City until at least the summer of 2025. It means the goalkeeping situation is pretty secure and it is unlikely anything will change in the near future.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images That leaves the situation of City loanee, Gavin Bazunu - who won Portsmouth's Player of the Year this season - completely up in the air. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images According to journalist Alan Nixon, Preston manager Ryan Lowe will try to use the 'charm of his Irish players' to lure Bazunu into a move to Deepdale.

The Lilywhites are looking for a permanent number one, but know securing a loan deal for the 'keeper will be difficult with the demand for his signature.



Adding to that, Bazunu is reportedly ready to challenge for a permanent starting spot in the Premier League, so the Championship may be viewed as too little a level for his skillset.

Speaking after his incredibly successful loan spell, Pompey's boss told the media, "Gavin will play in the Premier League. Let me tell you now: he is world-class. He will be a world-class goalkeeper."

He has already attracted interest from teams in England's top flight, including Frank Lampard's Everton, who are looking for someone to challenge Jordan Pickford for the number one spot.

At City, it just looks like bad timing for the Irish international, and the potential of him challenging for the starting spot at the Etihad is extremely unlikely - making a move away from the club the most sensible option.

