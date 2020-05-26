City Xtra
Championship side interested in permanent deal for Man City winger

Nathan Allen

Manchester City youngster D'Margio Wright-Phillips could be set to depart the Etihad permanently this summer, with Blackburn Rovers interested, according to the Lancashire Telegraph. 

D'Margio, son of City cult hero Shaun Wright-Phillips, has spent the second half of the season on a youth loan at Rovers- and it looks like the club want to make the move permanent.

The 18-year-old has been a part of City's youth setup for over five years, but first team places are hard to come by for even the best Academy players in Pep Guardiola's side. With Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez featuring regularly on the wings for the senior squad, youngsters such as Brahim Díaz and Jadon Sancho have left the club in search of more opportunities. 

Whether Wright-Phillips will follow them out the door remains to be seen, but if Blackburn are keen on bringing the player back permanently it seems likely that they view him as a realistic first-team prospect in the near future. 

