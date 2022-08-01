Report: Chelsea 'Confident' Of Reaching An Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement on personal terms with Marc Cucurella as Manchester City set to miss out on their top left-back target.

City said to be very keen on signing Cucurella following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, The Sky Blues were reluctant to meet Brighton's £50million valuation of the Spaniard, with the club refusing to spend over £40million on the defender.

Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of the Spain defender, thanks to his impressive first Premier League season. Cucurella was signed at the start of last season and emerged as one of Brighton's key players as the side finished 9th in the league.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The fullback was signed for a fee of £17million from Spanish side Getafe and was handed a five-year contract at the Amex. Given that the Spaniard is just one year into his deal Brighton have an incredibly strong negotiating position, hence their refusal to accept proposals below £50million.

It now appears that Chelsea are confident they can meet Brighton's valuation of the left-back or persuade them to lower their valuation, with the London club reportedly open to including a player-swap element in the transfer. It is believed that highly-rated young centre-back Levi Colwill could head to Brighton as part of the deal, which could convince The Seagulls to lower their fee slightly.

The transfer appears to be progressing smoothly thus far and Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea are 'confident' of agreeing on personal terms with Cucurella.

With Romano reporting that personal terms are 'not expected to be an issue', it will be interesting to see if Chelsea will offer £50million for the Brighton man, or if the inclusion of Colwill will prompt Brighton to accept a reduced fee.

It remains to be seen whether City will pursue alternative options should Cucurella complete the move to Stamford Bridge. It has been reported that The Cityzens are eyeing Borna Sosa and Rayan Aït-Nouri as alternative options but Pep Guardiola has also stated that he would be open to entering the new season without signing a new fullback.

