Chelsea Could Make Sensational Swoop For Manchester City Legend Ahead of Next Season

It has been revealed as part of a recent report that Chelsea could eye a summer move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, as the London club plan to offload one of their forwards in preparation for next season.

Since returning from last summer's European Championships, and following a splendid personal campaign, Raheem Sterling was heavily linked with moves away from Manchester City to the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham.

While the England international ultimately decided to stay at the Etihad Stadium, the electric winger has played the least number of minutes in the Premier League this season throughout his Sky Blues career.

Despite playing a starring role off the bench in the Sky Blues’ dramatic 3-2 title-clinching win against Aston Villa by assisting Ilkay Gundogan's opener, Sterling’s future has been under the microscope for a majority of the campaign as his current contract is set to expire as soon as the summer of 2023.

New details have now emerged that a brand-new Premier League giant has entered the race to sign the Manchester City forward next term.

IMAGO / Action Plus As per a report by Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea could consider a move for Raheem Sterling, as they could offload one of their forwards such as Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner or Christian Pulisic in the summer. IMAGO / PA Images Additionally, it has also been stated that while Tottenham and Arsenal are also ‘interested’ in signing the Englishman, the 27-year old would consider Thomas Tuchel’s side a ‘more attractive option’ in his peak years over the North London clubs, if he ultimately decides not to sign a contract extension with City. IMAGO / PA Images

It makes sense why the four-time Premier League champion is on the West London outfit’s radar, considering his goal return (13) in the top-flight alone surpasses the likes of Hakim Ziyech (7), Timo Werner (11), and Christian Pulisic (4) across all competitions.

However, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano had stated as recently as in May that Pep Guardiola, as well as the club, want the gifted forward to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium, which indicates a transfer is anything but imminent at the moment.

While there is no denying that the possibility of Raheem Sterling departing Manchester City exists, it looks far from plausible that the club will sell such a major asset to a direct rival next season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube