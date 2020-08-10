Chelsea hoping to sign £20 million rated Man City defender - club prepared to 'cut their losses'

Frank Lampard's Chelsea are hoping to sign £20 million rated Manchester City star, John Stones. With the club prepared to 'cut their losses' with the England international, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 26-year-old has struggled for form and fitness since joining the Blues from Everton in 2016. Since then, Stones has played 133 times but has so far failed to nail down a starting spot in the side.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

With all the attacking signings Chelsea have made, a centre-back could be the next on the list - with Stones being one of them options. The Mirror have reported City are prepared to 'cut their losses' with the defender, and move him on this summer.

The club rate him at just £20 million; £30 million less than what they paid for him almost four years ago.

