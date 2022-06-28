Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Manchester City Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko

Chelsea are targeting Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko in a potential triple raid of the cityzens, it has been reported. Zinchenko is the newest name to be linked with Chelsea as new owner Todd Boehly looks set to splash the cash in his first transfer window with the club.

Zinchenko has been with City for almost six years, joining from Russian side Ufa in July 2016, for a reported fee of £1.7million. Zinchenko has never been a regular starter for the sky blues, but has always been dependable performer when called upon.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Zinchenko only played 15 times in City's title winning campaign last season, but was reliable as ever. Despite his lack of game-time, the Ukraine international still provided four assists from defence.

Given Zinchenko has been at the club for such an extended period of time and is yet to cement a spot in the starting eleven, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was to look for a move away in search of more minutes. Everton have been persistently linked with the 25-year-old, but new reports are suggesting Chelsea may move for the defender.

The Daily Mail are reporting that "talks are underway" with Zinchenko, alongside his City teammates Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling. The report states that Zinchenko would be seen as "good competition" for Ben Chilwell, who was injured for the vast majority of last season.

Zinchenko's potential move to London may hinge on whether Sterling and Ake also join the club, with the report stating that all three moving to Stamford Bridge would be "Unlikely due to the cost involved." Should a move materialise for the Ukrainian, City would be set to generate a huge profit from any sale, having only paid under £2million for the defender in 2016.

