Report: Chelsea Want To Complete Signing of Manchester City's Nathan Ake 'This Week'

Chelsea are expected to ramp up their pursuit of Nathan Ake, according to a report. The Dutchman has been persistently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last month or so, and it seems a move may away be edging closer. 

Ake will be playing for Chelsea for the second time, should the proposed transfer be completed. The Netherlands centre back spent six years at the club between 2011 and 2017, joining the club from Feyenoord as a teenager. 

Nathan Ake

However, Ake struggled to break into the Blues' starting eleven during his first spell at the club, and was sold to Bournemouth in 2017. The centre back came into his own while at the Dorset club, impressing Man City enough to spend £41million on the defender. 

Since joining the Cityzens Ake has once again struggled to cement a place within the first team, being used primarily as a rotation option. A move to Chelsea could guarantee him more regular game-time, given the club have just lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. 

It now appears Ake could be closer than ever to joining the London club. Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard is reporting that Chelsea are 'attempting to complete a move for him this week.'

The report states that Chelsea are also targeting Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, but that a move for the Senegalese centre back 'should not affect' the Blues'  pursuit of Ake. 

While City will be disappointed to lose Ake to potential title rivals in Chelsea, it would be unfair to stand in the way of a potential move. The Netherlands international has always been a solid performer when called upon, and has never complained over his lack of game-time, so is arguably deserving of a move away in search of more regular minutes. 

