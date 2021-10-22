    • October 22, 2021
    Chelsea Star 'In Talks' With Man City Amid Contract Uncertainty - Juventus, PSG & Tottenham Also Mentioned

    Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move to Manchester City amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract with the Blues, according to a new report.
    The 28-year-old has often been rumoured to leave the European champions with existing deal at Stamford Bridge set to expire next summer.

    Rudiger, who joined Chelsea from AS Roma in 2017, has made himself a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side since the German boss' arrival to west London in January - helping his side claim their first Champions League title since 2012 in May.

    With less than 12 months left on his contract, a host of clubs would be interested in adding the Germany international to their ranks if he does choose a new project and end his time with the Blues.

    According to the latest information of Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, whose claims have been translated and relayed by Sports Witness, Rudiger will most certainly sign for either Manchester City, Juventus, PSG or Tottenham after seeing out his current Chelsea contract run in 2022.

    It has further been stated that City and Tottenham have already initiated talks to land the German, who is very much in the prime of his career after enjoying a few trophy-laden seasons at Chelsea.

    In a recent interview with German outlet Wetten Freunde, di Marzio said: “(Antonio) Rudiger is in talks with Juventus, Man City, Tottenham and even PSG, who still need a defender. It’s difficult to see him signing a new contract (at Chelsea). He will join one of the four teams mentioned.”

    The west Londoners have been working to extend the Germany international's past 2022 to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year, but it has been reported that Rudiger's future still hangs in the balance, with Chelsea waiting for a decision over the defender's future.

    The centre-half amassed 34 outings across all competitions last term, playing a key role in his side's route to Champions League glory and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

    Bayern Munich, PSG, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have all been previously linked with a January move for the former AS Roma man, who is demanding a significant pay rise to further his stay at Stamford Bridge.

    Chelsea Star 'In Talks' With Man City Amid Contract Uncertainty - Juventus, PSG & Tottenham Also Mentioned

