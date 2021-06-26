England Star Defender Linked With Etihad Transfer, City 'Prepared To Walk Away' From Harry Kane Deal - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #16

You'll be pleased to hear this isn't a 'Jack Grealish round-up' today - there's plenty more to get stuck into, as Manchester City continued to move actively in the summer transfer market.

A day where Jack Grealish or Harry Kane didn't dominate the headlines, I feel like I'm living in some alternate universe!

There was a fresh and certainly interesting rumour topping the bill today, alongside some loose ends we'll tie up for you.

So lets not delay and get right into the thick of it...

Arrivals

Reece James - Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Chelsea right-back was certainly not a name I thought I'd see linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

However, Chelsea's Athletic correspondent, Simon Johnson reported on Saturday morning that Manchester City have added Reece James to the list of players they'd like to sign.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly a 'huge admirer' of the right-back and would love to add him to his side next season.

Later in the day, TalkSport added to the story by saying Manchester City have actually made an approach for the Chelsea star, but have been met with a strict message that he's not for sale and is integral to their first team plans next season.

Reece James is an excellent player, but with Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker already established players at right-back, it's hard to see where James fits in, and it's also very difficult to see Chelsea releasing one of their primary assets to a rival.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Oh you didn't think you'd get away that easy didn't you? But please, before you scroll past, this development is certainly significant - and from a reputable source.

Stuart Brennan from the Manchester Evening News has reported Manchester City will walk away from negotiations concerning Harry Kane unless Tottenham Hotspur keep their expectations realistic.

Spurs value their star man at £150 million, but everyone knows Pep Guardiola's side will go nowhere near that fee for a 27 year-old who has a shaky injury record at best.

The report does add however that the club know they'd have to break their transfer record to land the striker - which currently stands at £65.2 million.

Fabrizio Romano added later in the day, on the subject of securing both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane in the coming weeks, this is something that the Manchester City board considers as ‘complicated’.

A official bid of around £100 million was rejected by Tottenham earlier in the week and will now wait until the end of Euro 2020 to discuss further.

Manchester City do seem willing to walk away if Spurs continue to demand a ridiculous fee, something they've done multiple times in the past.

Departures

Marlos Moreno - Rumour Rating: 10/10

The first official story of the transfer window!

According to journalist Sven Claes, Manchester City have agreed terms with Belgian club KV Kortrijk for Marlos Moreno (24) on a season-long loan deal.

The winger joined the City Football Group in 2016, but has failed to make significant progress in his career. He'll hope this move will be the next step in that process and we wish him all the best in his new venture in Belgium!

Gavin Bazunu - Rumour Rating: 9/10

It was reported earlier last week a host of lower English league sides were battling for the signature of Manchester City youth goalkeeper, Kevin Bazunu (19) this season - and it looks like we've found our winner.

Portsmouth are that side, with a season-long loan now close to being finalised, according to Portsmouth News.

Loan Deals - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Lancashire Telegraph journalist Rich Sharpe has reported Blackburn and Manchester City's relationship has 'blossomed' following the previous signings of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tosin Adarabioyo.

This could lead to more loans in the near future. Jayden Braaf was a previous target, while the Premier League side side will have plenty of interest in their current Academy players.

