Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Has Held 'Positive Talks' With Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling

England and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has held talks with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, it has been reported. Sterling has been consistently linked with a move to London as he heads into the final year of his contract. 

It looks increasingly likely that the winger will leave the club, given his contractual status and his desire to be a regular starter. The 27-year-old is believed to want to secure regular game-time ahead of the Qatar World Cup. 

Raheem Sterling

The England international proved to still be a key part of City's side last year, providing 19 goal contributions in 30 games- impressive numbers considering Sterling wasn't a guaranteed starter for the sky blues. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, despite his impressive form last season, it seems likely the England star will be departing Manchester this summer. Nathan Gissing, a contributor for DiMarzio, is reporting that Sterling held "positive talks" with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, ahead of his proposed move to the club. 

The report states that the winger is seen as Chelsea's "number one target for attack." Given Chelsea's lack of depth in their wing areas it seems like a logical move for both parties. 

However, while Chelsea and Tuchel may have held positive talks with the player, the fact remains that they need to actually pay for Sterling before a transfer is close to being completed. With City recently turning down a £35million bid for the England star (which was well below their valuation), it seems likely this saga will drag on for some time yet. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Ederson x Steffen x Carson
Transfer Rumours

Report: American Goalkeeper Zack Steffen 'Likely' To Leave Manchester City On Loan

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
imago1007796778h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Youngster CJ Egan-Riley Set To Join Championship Club

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Liam Delap celebrates a goal against AFC Bournemouth
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Interested In Liam Delap Who Could Be Used In Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Is Everton's Alternative Midfield Transfer Target

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
Ferran Soriano
News

Manchester City SEO Ferran Soriano Speaks Out About Erling Haaland's Injury Record

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago
Khaldoon : Ferran Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano Hints At Kalvin Phillips Transfer In Recent Interview

By Dylan Mcbennett18 hours ago
Palermo
News

Report: City Football Group Are On The Cusp Of Buying Italian Side Palermo

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago
imago1011393347h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Not Interested In Atletico Madrid Attacker Joao Felix

By Dylan Mcbennett20 hours ago