Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Has Held 'Positive Talks' With Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling

England and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has held talks with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, it has been reported. Sterling has been consistently linked with a move to London as he heads into the final year of his contract.

It looks increasingly likely that the winger will leave the club, given his contractual status and his desire to be a regular starter. The 27-year-old is believed to want to secure regular game-time ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The England international proved to still be a key part of City's side last year, providing 19 goal contributions in 30 games- impressive numbers considering Sterling wasn't a guaranteed starter for the sky blues.

However, despite his impressive form last season, it seems likely the England star will be departing Manchester this summer. Nathan Gissing, a contributor for DiMarzio, is reporting that Sterling held "positive talks" with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, ahead of his proposed move to the club.

The report states that the winger is seen as Chelsea's "number one target for attack." Given Chelsea's lack of depth in their wing areas it seems like a logical move for both parties.

However, while Chelsea and Tuchel may have held positive talks with the player, the fact remains that they need to actually pay for Sterling before a transfer is close to being completed. With City recently turning down a £35million bid for the England star (which was well below their valuation), it seems likely this saga will drag on for some time yet.

Read More Manchester City Coverage