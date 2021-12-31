Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Premier League Striker Reveals He 'Turned Down' Offer From Man City in 2020

    Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he rejected Manchester City’s offer to sign him in 2020, in an interview with Sky Italia.
    Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane was common knowledge last summer, with the move for Tottenham’s talisman eventually failing to come to fruition.

    Other names have been linked to succeed the legendary Sergio Agüero; such as Erling Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic, and Joao Felix.

    As per the latest interview with Sky Italia, relayed by FCInterNews and translated by Sport Witness, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that Manchester City came in with an offer for him in 2020 that he decided to reject.

    “After the first year (2019/20 season), I turned down an offer by Manchester City that was higher than Chelsea’s current one, because I didn’t want to (leave),” Lukaku claimed.

    On the reasons behind why he said no to a potential transfer, the Belgian explained:

    “It was not the time, it was the first year, I wanted to do something good for Inter because they saved my career. I was in a tunnel at Manchester United. I was a big investment for Inter and we did great things together.”

    Romelu Lukaku has made the headlines after this explosive interview that turned controversial when he openly criticized Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and a desire to return to Inter one day. 

    The £97.5 million man would have joined the likes of Vincent Kompany, Jason Denayer, and Kevin De Bruyne as the most recent Belgian's to play for the Sky Blues.

    While the transfer was not to be, Manchester City have steamed right ahead and been unstoppable this season, operating with a false nine once again under Pep Guardiola.

