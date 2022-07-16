Chris Wilder Confirms Zack Steffen Is Close To Joining Middlesbrough From Manchester City

Zack Steffen's proposed loan move to Middlesbrough seems close to being completed, with Boro manager Chris Wilder all but confirming he has joined the Teeside club.

Steffen has been Manchester City's second choice goalkeeper for a number of seasons now, but wants a move away to secure first team football. The 27-year-old is America's first choice keeper, and wants to cement that position with first team football ahead of the World Cup in November.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Steffen has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough over the last month, with his medical at The Riverside reportedly scheduled for this weekend.

While there are still some formalities to be completed before Steffen's loan move is complete, Boro manager Chris Wilder has confirmed the keeper is set to sign for his club.

Speaking to Teeside Live, Wilder said: "We’ve brought in Liam Roberts who is going to prove a really good acquisition for us, and now we’re adding Zack Steffen who recently just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City.

"Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them. Everyone knows his situation, he needed to play because of the World Cup. He had an agreement with Man City, but he could have easily stayed there and sat comfortably as their number two.

"I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted to be bringing him in."

The move is a mutually beneficial one for both parties- Steffen will receive the game-time he desperately needs to lock down a starting spot at the World Cup and Middlesbrough are gaining a player who should arguably be playing at a higher level. On the surface this looks like a win-win for both player and club.

