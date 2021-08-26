City Discuss £250,000-A-Week Personal Terms With Player, Juventus Career Reaches 'End Credits' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #61: Cristiano Ronaldo Special

We never thought we'd be saying this during this transfer window, but welcome to a Cristiano Ronaldo special of our Manchester City transfer round-up series.

Despite how outlandish it appears from the outside, Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester City is becoming more and more serious with each passing hour, and the feeling in some quarters as the clock ticked midnight is that the Portuguese international is just days away from becoming a Blue.

Let's take a look at what some of the more major outlets and reliable sources have said about the stunning deal across the duration of Thursday.

Fabrizio Romano

According to everybody's favourite transfer insider, Juventus had a meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes on Thursday about the forward.

Romano explains that it was a 'very tense' situation.

However, Jorge Mendes learned directly from Juventus officials that the club was not willing to part ways with Ronaldo for free - and instead wanted between €28 million €30 million in order to balance the books.

While talking with Juventus about the structure of a deal, Jorge Mendes is also said to have been in direct contact with Manchester City regarding personal terms and the contract for a potential transfer of the Portuguese striker.

In essence, Manchester City will have to pay. However, at the time of writing, they did not seem willing to do that - we'll get on to that later.

Romano then reported alongside Ed Aarons of the Guardian that personal terms of more than £250,000-a-week were believed to have been ‘discussed’ by the two parties - however those negotiations were ongoing.

And then came the excitement...

Later on in the night, it was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that Cristiano Ronaldo had definitely decided to leave Juventus, and asked the club to be sold.

It was further highlighted that Juventus were now simply waiting for Manchester City's official bid to arrive in the 'next hours' to reach an agreement 'as soon as possible'.

As for the player himself, Romano reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave and as such, will not be available for Juventus' next match.

In the background, Jorge Mendes is said to have been discussing Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester City directly.

The Times

Now on to more of the credible 'tier 1' news outlets regarding Manchester City, Pol Ballus alongside Martyn Ziegler revealed that Manchester City were in 'advanced discussions’ with Juventus over signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

And despite some outlets suggesting it, there was ‘no prospect’ of the player returning to Manchester United, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

To compound that, The Times suggested that Manchester City were also attracted by the certainty that Cristiano Ronaldo would be a goalscorer for the club, after missing out on Harry Kane just days earlier.

However, at the time of writing, no agreement had been reached on a salary package, should a move for the forward be concluded.

Things seemingly changed as the day progressed.

Gonçalo Lopes

Lopes has been one of the most outspoken sources throughout the day's fast-paced news. As a top transfer insider in Portugal, Lopes is a top source regarding Portugal's most famous player.

Lopes was the first to report just how advanced the deal had become throughout the day, revealing that Ronaldo had already spoken with Pep Guardiola - this was very early on Thursday afternoon.

Everything was now in the hands of agent Jorge Mendes and Juventus to structure the deal, claimed Lopes, who then went on to report that Juventus had accepted Ronaldo's departure, but asked Jorge Mendes for Manchester City to present an official proposal.

Earlier in the day, it appeared that Bernardo Silva was one of the Manchester City players that Juventus manager Max Allegri had asked for in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo.

However it now appears that it will be a cash only deal.

Sky Italia

Sky Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio has always been one of the go-to men regarding Italian transfer sagas, and provided various tasty updates on the situation, and even more so later on in the evening.

According to Di Marzio, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus have now reached 'the end credits'.

Other outlets have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo 'has his bags packed'.

However you word it, it is promising for Manchester City fans.

Di Marzio's Sky Italia colleague Paolo Aghemo then revealed that Jorge Mendes was working to convince the Premier League champions to offer €30 million to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo.

And while there is ‘optimism for the success of the operation’, a deal must close quickly, as Ronaldo wants to leave. Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join Manchester City as soon as possible.

But then came the biggest update of the evening.

As per Di Marzio, Manchester City are reportedly set to make a €30 million offer for Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, and Juventus will accept such an offer.

What's next?

According to an exclusive report from Pedro Sepulveda for SIC Notícias, Jorge Mendes has now arrived in Porto without an agreement for the transfer - although that was at the time of the super agent landing in Portugal.

Negotiations, at the time, were said to resume tomorrow.

For now, the world will have to wait for, yet another, blockbuster deal this transfer window.

However, the talks all seem to be in their advanced stages.

If Manchester City are truly desperate to sign a striker, €30 million for one of the all time greatest goal-scorers and most iconic footballers in the history of the game should be looked at as chump change.

With Manchester City however, you never know.

