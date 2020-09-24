City Football Group make huge bid for Argentine wonderkid – $10 million fee mentioned

The City Football Group have made a huge $10m bid for young Argentine forward, Dario Sarmiento (17).

The Argentine side Estudiantes want to keep the player in their side until at least June 2021 however, and according to Dario HOY, they do want to add a sell-on clause in case of a big money future deal.

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sarmiento is currently playing under the management of ex-Barcelona defender Milito – who has recently taken over the manager role up at the Argentinian club. Since then, the left winger has shined in the Primera Division, becoming the second youngest debutant in the history of the club.

It is expected that should the deal be completed, he would play for the Manchester City academy side, yet there is scope for the player to move between clubs operating under the City Football Group banner. With a fee reaching the tens of millions - expect to hear big things about Dario in the future.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra